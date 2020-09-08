India’s adeclining youth population doesn’t worry ed-tech firms

Education businesses are focused on how they can attract the current population seeking education and not worried about a shrinking of that base. Yet, the base is shrinking. India’s population in the age band of 5-18 years—the typical school-going population—peaked in 2011, at 351 million, and has been falling since. The census population projections (2011-2036) report sees this declining to 296 million in 2036. Similarly, India’s population in the age band of 19-23 years—typical for higher education—is expected to peak in 2021 at 127 million and decline to 115 million by 2036.