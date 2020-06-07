Riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vocal for local’ comment, the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT), today announced a national campaign to boycott Chinese products. The country’s apex association for traders, which represents 7 crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, is calling the campaign “Indian good - our price" and the campaign will begin from June 10.

CAIT secretary general, Praveen Khandelwal and National President, B.C. Bhartia, alleged that China has been “India’s antagonist" and said the organization has been “continuously campaigning from time to time" for boycott of Chinese products for the last four years. “As a result of these initiatives, important from China have dropped from $76 billion in 2017-18 to $70 billion at present," the organization claimed in its announcement.

Further, the two leaders of the organization said CAIT wants to bring down the imports from China to $13 billion by December 2021. “To achieve this goal, CAIT has prepared a comprehensive list of about 3000 products imported from China for which Indian substitutes and alternatives are easily available and customers of India will also not mind because all those things are already made in India," the two leaders said.

According to them, India imported only $2 billion worth of goods from China in 2001, but this had increased to $70 billion in 2019. “This staggering figure clearly shows how China has tried to capture Indian markets which is one of the world’s largest," they said.

They also said that “prominent leaders" from all Indian states have “seriously contemplated the capture of India’s retail market by China", in daily video conferences that CAIT has arranged between March 25 and now. The organization will continue to hold video conferences to “inculcate" the “nuances and intricacies" of the campaign amongst traders in India. It has also formed a national committee to run the campaign with Brij Mohan, Vice Chairman of CAIT at its Convenor.

