India’s approach to security must shift to a multilateral one: CDS Rawat

India has been increasing its profile as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region – helping littoral states with hydrographic surveys against the rise of such Chinese activities. In recent weeks, the Indian Navy conducted maritime exercises with its counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia besides Singapore and Thailand as well as with Russia. In July, the Indian Navy conducted passage exercises or drills with passing warships of the US Navy's Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as the latter transited through the Indian Ocean on its way from the South China Sea where China has been seen as intimidating many of its smaller neighbours.