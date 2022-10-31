India's April-September fiscal deficit widens to ₹6.20 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 04:53 PM IST
The total receipts stood at 12.04 lakh crore crore while the total expenditure in April-September period was at 18.24 lakh crore
India's fiscal deficit has widened to touch ₹6.20 lakh crore in April-September period, accounting for 37.3 per cent of annual estimates, data released by Controller General of Accounts showed on Monday.