Home / News / India /  India's April-September fiscal deficit widens to 6.20 lakh crore

India's April-September fiscal deficit widens to 6.20 lakh crore

1 min read . 04:53 PM ISTLivemint
Finance Ministry , Ministry of Finance , North Block , new delhi , 31/01/2018 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint

The total receipts stood at 12.04 lakh crore crore while the total expenditure in April-September period was at 18.24 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit has widened to touch 6.20 lakh crore in April-September period, accounting for 37.3 per cent of annual estimates, data released by Controller General of Accounts showed on Monday.

The fiscal deficit widened from 35 per cent reported in the comparable year-earlier period.

The total receipts stood at 12.04 lakh crore crore while the total expenditure in April-September period was at 18.24 lakh crore.

The net tax revenue rose to 10.12 lakh crore rupees, while non-tax revenue was 1.58 lakh crore.

Revenue deficit was at 3.11 lakh crore rupees or 31.4% of the fiscal year's budget target, data showed.

The Centre has increased it capital spending to 3.42 lakh crore.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4 per cent of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

