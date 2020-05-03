India's armed forces salute Covid-19 warriors across the nation. See photos

The three wings of country's defence forces today joined hands together to show thier gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors.

These Corona warriors, including doctors, nurses, hygiene and sanitation staff, police personnel, media and several others engaged in maintenance of essential services and supplies have steadfastly contributed to the effort to prevent spread of Covid-19.

From Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kachchh, the Army carried out various activities like laying wreath at the Police Memorials, honouring and felicitating health professions and emergency supply operatives. Visits to hospitals were carried out over hundreds of towns in all states from the local Army formations all over the nation in small and big numbers by Army teams along with military bands which played patriotic tunes as a tribute to the Nation’s frontline warriors against Covid-19.

IAF's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presenting aerial salute over Guwahati to express gratitude towards corona warriors.

Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Agra, Amritsar, Belgaum, Ranikhet Pithoragarh among many metropolis, big and small townships saw the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) and Coast Guard (ICG) visiting hospitals and paying tributes. The activities started with laying wreaths at the local police memorials, an event which is truly unprecedented and brings the forces closer to their uniformed brethren. Whole Country and all countrymen enjoyed this rich salute and poured wishes and love to the Armed Forces over social media.

Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presenting aerial salute over Mumbai to express gratitude towards corona warriors .

The armed forces also organised multiple other events like fly past by fighter and transport aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) throughout the length and breadth of the country. The helicopters of IAF, Indian Navy and Coast Guard (ICG) showered flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID patients. Army and IAF bands visited COVID hospitals and played tunes in an expression of gratitude to the Corona Warriors.

IAF ALH showering petals over Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fly past over Rajpath and orbited over Delhi visible to the residents from their roof tops. In addition, C 130J Hercules transport aircraft also flew over NCR region.

The Navy and ICG ships formed formations near shores at select locations.

The Navy and ICG ships formed formations near shores at select locations. Ships will be illuminated tonight at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country including the remote sites and far flung island territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands.

Share Via