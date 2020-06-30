India’s measure, selectively and discriminatory aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions,& suspects of violating WTO rules," said Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India.

India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country's "sovereignty and security." ShareIT, UC Browser, CamScanner, SHEIN, Club Factory are some of the prominent applications that have been blocked. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Centre said in a statement.

“We expect India acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation, and urge the Indian side to change its discriminatory practices, maintain the momentum of China-India economic and trade cooperation, treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment, while bearing in mind the fundamental interests of both sides and the overall interests of bilateral relations," Ji Rong said.

Describing the ban as "discriminatory and selective," Ji Rong said, "It also goes against the general trend of international trade and e-commerce, and is not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India."

The Indian government said that the applications are engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The ministry of electronics and IT said it had received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps," according to the press release.





