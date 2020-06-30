India's ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps 'selective, against WTO rules': China

India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country's "sovereignty and security." ShareIT, UC Browser, CamScanner, SHEIN, Club Factory are some of the prominent applications that have been blocked. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Centre said in a statement.