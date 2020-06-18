MUMBAI : Indian companies replying on Chinese imports for capital goods may have to relook their procurement strategies in the foreseeable future given the volatile bilateral relations between India and China, which is seeing a sudden surge in hostilities after the border killing of Indian soldiers by China’s People's Liberation Army. Analysts maintain that while capital goods, essentially heavy machinery used in producing finished products, currently figures as the second most imported item in dollar terms in India’s import bill from China, going forward companies will be compelled to diversify their sourcing elsewhere. “ Typically capital goods used in setting up and replacing machinery requires long term engagement with the manufacturer, who controls the critical technical know how but in the event of a future flare up in Sino- Indian relations, Indian companies may find it hard to obtain spares and technical support from China which may greatly impair their operations" said a person, part of the senior management of a large steel company, who requested anonymity.

As things stand Indian Inc’s dependency on China capital goods such as machinery, equipment power plant components, mechanical appliances, among others has only grown over the years, which experts attribute to cost effectiveness and easy availability of financing often provided by Chinese manufacturers, typically backed by state sponsored institutions. According to government data, from March 2019 to February 2020, India imported $12.78 billion of capital goods from China, second biggest category of imports after electronics, televisions and electrical appliances (which accounted for $18.12 billion). India’s total commodity import bill with China over the same period was $49 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

With the changed scenario, industry experts say that a large portion of the sourcing will shift in favour of domestic manufacturers. “Most power plants (components) are imported from China," Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta Resources, tweeted on Thursday. “BHEL, a PSU, is very capable of producing the best power plants. If given full autonomy, it can not only cater to Indian demand but also export projects on a turn-key basis" he said. “We can manage for the short-term by importing capital goods from other parts of the world," RK Goyal, MD, Kalyani Steel told Mint. “If you can compromise on the cost, and customers are willing to accept a higher price, we can meet our capital goods requirements by producing partly from India and the rest from Europe. You can start local manufacturing within 6-12 months. The shortage we foresee in the steel industry will be for refractory materials (made from a combination of natural and synthetic materials), where the raw materials are difficult to source" he added.

While, the demand for capital goods per se is expected to remain muted in the near term to an uncertain economic environment, leading to corporates slashing their capital expenditure budgets by 30-40% industry watchers maintain with China ruled out the replacement expenditure will likely go up for Indian companies at least in the short term. Our replacement expenditure will go up if we can’t import from China," Goyal said. “The only reason we import from China is because it is cheap and easily available. There’s going to be some pain if this becomes difficult, but it is not impossible to manage without it" he said.

Kshitish Nadgauda, MD, Asia, Louis Berger, who consults on key metro rail, major bridge, highway, urban infrastructure and airport projects in India, said: “Tenders for new construction projects have started to be floated now that the lockdown has been eased in most locations. Project timelines will be adjusted to accommodate the inactivity during the lockdown. With regards to the ongoing border tensions with China, we don’t know as yet to what extent the supply chain will be affected. If bilateral relations deteriorate, trade will surely be impacted, thus potentially affecting ongoing contracts with Chinese content. The availability and prices in the market will depend on how suppliers might meet demand from alternative sources for ongoing as well as future projects.

"Clients in India always been cautious as far as Chinese contractors for construction projects are concerned. Lately, we have been seeing some names of Chinese firms on new tenders; we have to see what happens there," Nadgauda said.

