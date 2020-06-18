India’s capital goods imports from China to shrink as tensions rise

With the changed scenario, industry experts say that a large portion of the sourcing will shift in favour of domestic manufacturers. “Most power plants (components) are imported from China," Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta Resources, tweeted on Thursday. “BHEL, a PSU, is very capable of producing the best power plants. If given full autonomy, it can not only cater to Indian demand but also export projects on a turn-key basis" he said. “We can manage for the short-term by importing capital goods from other parts of the world," RK Goyal, MD, Kalyani Steel told Mint. “If you can compromise on the cost, and customers are willing to accept a higher price, we can meet our capital goods requirements by producing partly from India and the rest from Europe. You can start local manufacturing within 6-12 months. The shortage we foresee in the steel industry will be for refractory materials (made from a combination of natural and synthetic materials), where the raw materials are difficult to source" he added.