While India has been boasting of its low Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for covid-19 in comparison to other countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest ‘Scientific Brief’ has said that there are broad variations in naïve estimations of CFR that may be misleading during the pandemic.

The WHO pointed out that countries are difficult to compare for a number of reasons adding that they may be more or less likely to detect and report all covid-19 deaths. Union Health Ministry on Sunday in a statement maintained that India has one of the lowest mortalities (covid-19 CFR) globally currently standing at 1.93%. “USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days to reach this national figure," the union health ministry said.

Interestingly, the WHO has a different view. “Countries may be using different case definitions and testing strategies or counting cases differently for example, with mild cases not being tested or counted," the WHO’s Scientific Brief said adding that variations in CFR also may be explained in part by the way time lags are handled. Differing quality of care or interventions being introduced at different stages of the illness also may play a role. Finally, the profile of patients for example their age, sex, ethnicity and underlying comorbidities may vary between countries, the WHO said.

India’s toll crossed 50,464 and the total tally of cases touched 26,18, 877 on Sunday with more than 66,000 fresh covid-19 cases.

According to the apex global public health agency, there are two measures used to assess the proportion of infected individuals with fatal outcomes. The first is infection fatality ratio (IFR), which estimates this proportion of deaths among all infected individuals. The second is case fatality ratio (CFR), which estimates this proportion of deaths among identified confirmed cases.

To measure IFR accurately, a complete picture of the number of infections of, and deaths caused by, the disease must be known. Consequently, at this early stage of the pandemic, most estimates of fatality ratios have been based on cases detected through surveillance and calculated using crude methods, giving rise to widely variable estimates of CFR by country – from less than 0.1% to over 25%, the WHO said.

The WHO also released a document in first week of August with formulas helping countries estimate CFR and, if possible, IFR, as appropriately and accurately as possible, while accounting for possible biases in their estimation. The WHO said that for covid-19, as for many infectious diseases, the true level of transmission is frequently underestimated because a substantial proportion of people with the infection are undetected either because they are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms and thus typically fail to present at healthcare facilities. There may also be neglected or under-served segments of the population who are less likely to access healthcare or testing.

The Union government has recently admitted to the facts which WHO has highlighted in the scientific brief in bias and underestimation of the CFR such as delays in reporting deaths. Before the union health ministry recommended a uniform standard to declare deaths, states were using their own norms to count covid-19 deaths. The WHO also said that covid-19 cases and deaths occurring in the community that go undetected or are reported late because they were incorrectly attributed to other causes.

“Under-reporting of cases and deaths is common in epidemic situation if testing and specific detection mechanism not strong," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

“At the international level WHO has clarified so late regarding different terminologies like infection fatality ratio and case fatality ratio and still not clear whether the denominator should be number of confirmed cases of diseases, or number of deaths from disease and number of recovered from disease," he said adding that however, in India from the municipalities record deaths have not escalated to the alarming stage.

Meanwhile, India's Recovery Rate has reached nearly 72%. Over 53,322 have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours. With this number, the total recovered COVID-19 patients have increased to more than 18.6 lakh (18,62,258), the government said. The steady rise in recoveries has led to the reducing percentage caseload of the country. The current active cases (6,77,444) compose the actual case load of the country. It is 26.16% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision, the union health ministry said.

