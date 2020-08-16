India's Case Fatality Rate of 1.93% could be higher or lower: WHO

The WHO also released a document in first week of August with formulas helping countries estimate CFR and, if possible, IFR, as appropriately and accurately as possible, while accounting for possible biases in their estimation. The WHO said that for covid-19, as for many infectious diseases, the true level of transmission is frequently underestimated because a substantial proportion of people with the infection are undetected either because they are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms and thus typically fail to present at healthcare facilities. There may also be neglected or under-served segments of the population who are less likely to access healthcare or testing.