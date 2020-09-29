Home >News >India >India’s considerable population still vulnerable to Covid-19: ICMR's 2nd sero-survey
1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 05:05 PM IST Meghna Sen

The survey report comes as India records 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 61,45,291

NEW DELHI : Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the Indian Council of Medical Research's second Sero Survey-report has shown that a considerable population of people in the country are still vulnerable to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"ICMR’s second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population still vulnerable to COVID19," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

The survey report comes as India today recorded 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall tally to over 61 lakh-mark (61,45,291).

Out of the total number of Covid cases, 9,47,576 are currently active; 51,01,397 have been discharged, while 96,318 lost the battle against the deadly virus.

India’s recovery rate stands at 82.58%

While India’s recovery rate stands at 82.58%, which is one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57%, the data from the Ministry of Health confirmed.

However, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,39,232 cases, including 35,571 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,42,811 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,31,10,041.

On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 7,147,751 cases and 2,05,062 deaths. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 33,273,720 and the fatalities rose to 10,00,825.

With agency inputs

