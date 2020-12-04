India's consumer confidence showing signs of improvement: RBI survey

Consumer confidence during the month of November showed signs of slight improvement even though households and companies remained pessimistic about the current state of economic recovery according to a survey by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) released on Friday. While consumer confidence for November '20 remained low at 52.3 points but rose from 49.9 points in September, which was a record low. However consumer confidence showed a marked improvement for a year ahead period scoring 115.9 points reflecting long term optimism. An index value below 100 represents pessimism, while a reading above 100 signals optimism. The survey was based on responses from 5,319 households across 13 major cities.

"Consumer confidence remained very low in November 2020 when compared to a year ago, as reflected in the current situation index, though it showed a marginal improvement over the all-time low recorded in the previous round," said the survey. Weak confidence is attributable to the consumer sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes.

"Consumer confidence remained very low in November 2020 when compared to a year ago, as reflected in the current situation index, though it showed a marginal improvement over the all-time low recorded in the previous round," said the survey. Weak confidence is attributable to the consumer sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes.

Analysts said though price pressures prevailing in the domestic economy have been more severe than it was earlier estimated, it's positive that the RBI expects a faster economic recovery and has revised upwards its outlook for GDP growth for FY21. Among key parameters, perceptions around employment, income and spending showed improvement for a year ahead.

However, the central bank's outlook for inflation has turned adverse leading it to raise its outlook on price levels. "Outlook has turned adverse from earlier estimates. Supply side disruption pushing up consumer prices," said Care Ratings, adding that although cereal prices are expected to soften with kharif harvest arrival and vegetable prices to ease with the winter crop, other food prices remain at elevated levels.

Core inflation could firm up as economic activity normalizes and demand picks up, said Care Ratings. To be sure, while demand is expected to improve, respondents reported higher essential and overall spending, though discretionary expenditure contracted; non-essential spending is expected to contract further in the coming year.

Though the domestic economy contracted by 7.5% in the second quarter of this fiscal, in the third quarter various high frequency indicators point to a recovery gaining traction. Also, domestic financial conditions remained easy in October-November and systemic liquidity continued to be in large surplus. During April-October 2020 corporate bond issuances have been higher at Rs. 4.4 lakh crore as against Rs.3.5 lakh crore during the same period last year. India’s foreign exchange reserves were US$ 574.8 billion (as on November 27), up from US$ 545.6 billion on October 2.