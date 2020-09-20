India's coronavirus case tally crosses 54-lakh mark with 92,605 cases in a day

India on Sunday reported more than 92, 000 covid-19 cases on Sunday.

With the single-day spike of 92,605 new covid-19 positive cases, India has reported total 54,00,620 cases, said the Union Health Ministry in a bulletin.

With this latest spike, the count of covid-19 cases stands at 54,00,620 of which, there are a total of 10,10,824 active cases while 43,03,044 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 86,752 after 1,133 deathsdeaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61%.

There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprises 18.72% of the total caseload, the data stated.

However, India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from covid-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested up to September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra reported 21,907 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the case tally to 11,88,015, according to a health department official.

The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.

But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.

Thirty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday as 4,071 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the number of cases to over 2.42 lakh in the city, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Karnataka so far crossed the 4 lakh mark on Saturday, as the state reported 8,364 new cases of coronavirus and 114 related fatalities, the health department said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,827 fresh instances of coronavirus infection in a day taking the total number of cases reported so far to 3,48,517 on Saturday, while 84 more fatalities during the same period pushed the state's death toll to 4,953.

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged.

West Bengal reported 56 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,298, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state also registered 3,188 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2,21,960, it said.

Kerala reported the highest single day surge of COVID-19 cases- 4,644 on Saturday, taking the infection count to 1,31,025, while the toll mounted to 519 with 18 more deaths.

This is the third consecutive day that over 4000 cases have been reported from the southern state.





