India on Sunday recorded 30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases , taking the country's total tally to 98,57,029, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 94.93%.

The death toll has climbed to 1,43,019 with 391 new deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The total active cases in the country stand at 3,56,546, which comprises 3.62% of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

The total discharged cases stand at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.

Meanwhile, the country tested 10,14,434 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday, that is, 12 December. India has so far tested 15,37,11,833 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India's Covid-19 vaccine journey

The country is actively considering Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine after the American pharmaceutical giant sought emergency use authorisation in India. It is also actively considering two more vaccine candidates, one being developed by the Serum Institute of India in partnership with AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other one by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are currently conducting Phase 3 trials of their respective vaccine candidates in the country.

The applications of Pfizer, SII, and Bharat Biotech are being reviewed by the subject expert committee (SEC) on Covid-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Meanwhile, the country is reportedly planning to deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems.

The Centre has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), VK Paul, who heads the group of experts on vaccine administration for coronavirus that advises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via