India's coronavirus cases rise by 1,463, the highest 24-hour spike

New Delhi: India witnessed the highest jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening as the tally rose to 10,815 from 9,352 on Monday evening.

This is the highest 24-hour jump the country reported so far. The number of deaths rose by 29 in the last 24 hours to 353. The number of active cases rose by 1,224 to 9,272, according to the evening update by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of recoveries rose by 210 to 1,189.

Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with 2,337 cases and 160 deaths.

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said that 2.31 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus and 21,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. "We have received testing kits and have also ordered 33 lakh RT-PCR kits and 37 rapid test kits," added the ICMR official.

The health ministry official emphasised that dedicated Covid-19 hospitals are the need of the hour and cited AIIMS, as the first dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the capital, which has more than 250 beds and 150 ICUs.

