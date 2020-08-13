India's coronavirus cases today jump by 67,000, highest daily record

COVID-19 patients' phone call detail records (CDRs) were being used by the police in Kerala as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. He assured the details would not be used for any other purpose and there would be no intrusion into the privacy of the patients. "...the state Police chief had given instruction to collect the call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients.