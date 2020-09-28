Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's coronavirus count tally goes past 60 lakh, total 95,542 deaths
FILE PHOTO: A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi

India's coronavirus count tally goes past 60 lakh, total 95,542 deaths

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths in last 24 hours.
  • The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus

India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 50.17 lakh with 74,893 more people having recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 per cent, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.20-crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09-lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.

