Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that coronavirus mortality rate in India was one of the lowest among the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 70,756 today. At least 2,293 people, around 3.2% of the total COVID-19 cases succumbed to death due to COVID-19 infection.

Coronavirus infected more than 4.1 million worldwide. Over 285,000 COVID-19 patients died across the globe. The global mortality rate of coronavirus disease is around 7%, which is way higher than India, Vardhan said.

On the brighter side, India continued to improve recovery rate, Vardhan added. At least 22,455 people were discharged from the hospitals across the country after recovering from COVID-19 disease. At present, India's recovery rate stood at 31.7%.

Over 2% of the coronavirus patients were in ICU, health minister said. The doubling rate of coronavirus infections worsens due to spike in daily COVID-19 count. The doubling rate of the novel coronavirus infections in India has reduced to 10.8 days in last one week, Vardhan said today.

More than 76 lakh N95 masks were distributed in the country, said health minister. The Centre supplied over 40 lakh PPE kits to various states since the outbreak emerged.

The central government has dedicated 880 hospitals, exclusively to treat COVID-19 cases. The hospitals have 1,77,458 beds for COVID-19 patients, said Harsh Vardhan. Across the country, there are 2,058 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have a capacity of 1,32,746 beds. For asymptomatic people, India has built 5,424 covid care centres which have a facility to supervise over 4 lakh coronavirus patients.









