India's coronavirus recovery tally nears 50 lakh mark, 93,420 cured in a day

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 59-lakh mark on Saturday with a spike of 85,362 new cases and 1,089 deaths in last 24 hours, informed ministry of health.

The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths, data on the MoHFW website showed.

India cured 93,420 coronavirus patients in last 24 hours which pushed down the active cases count by 9,147 in a day.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu 46,386.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 25 is 7,02,69,975. The number of samples tested on September 25 is 13,41,535.

