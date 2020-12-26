India on Saturday recorded 22,272 new coronavirus cases , pushing the country's overall tally to 1,01,69,118, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

The country also registered 251 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,47,343.

As per the ministry, the total active cases in the country stand at 2,81,667.

Also, with 22,274 new discharges in a span of 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 97,40,108.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said 8,53,527 samples have been tested for coronavirus on Friday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,71,59,289.

The country's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, and 50 lakh on 16 September.

The tally went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November, and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

Take a look at India's Covid vaccine status

At present, six Covid-19 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in the country and are in different stages of development. These include -- Covaxin being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, second one developed by Zydus Cadila, third one by Gennova, Oxford vaccine, the trial of which is conducted by Serum Institute of India, Sputnik V vaccine which is being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre and the sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT.

Also, three coronavirus vaccines have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India. The Pfizer vaccine, which is already being used for mass vaccination in the US, UK, Canada and a few other nations, has sought authorisation in India as well. Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute have also sought EUA for their vaccine candidates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via