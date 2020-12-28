India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 1.02 cr with 20,021 new cases; active cases drop to 2.77 lakh2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 10:04 AM IST
- Up to 279 fresh fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll since the outbreak in January to 1,47,901
India's daily number of coronavirus cases on Monday stood at 20,021. Up to 279 fresh fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll since the outbreak in January to 1,47,901.
The country's overall positive Covid-19 cases stood at 1,02,07,871, with 2,77,301 active cases. The national capital recorded just 757 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief to the Delhiites who have seen a sharp spike in cases in November.
The total recovered coronavirus cases in the country stood at 97,82,669 with 21,131 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said 7,15,397 samples have been tested for coronavirus yesterday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,88,18,054, the top medical body stated.
India on Sunday recorded 18,732 fresh infections, the lowest since 1 July, when 18,653 cases were recorded.
Covid case total in US crosses 19 mn mark
Meanwhile, the coronavirus caseload in the United States has surpassed 19 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. As of 01:23 IST on Monday, Johns Hopkins University had registered 19,069,926 positive tests for the coronavirus infection in America.
India's national coronavirus task force met recently amid the new mutant strain scare that has been traced in the United Kingdom and discussed surveillance strategies.
More than 50 samples of people who have returned to India from the UK are currently being sequenced at six labs across the country to find out if they have the mutant strain. District surveillance officers are identifying passengers who have arrived from the UK in the past one month, as per reports.
As the Covid-19 pandemic has paralysed economies, devastated communities and confined almost four billion people to their homes, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare.
In a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, the WHO chief condemned the "dangerously short-sighted" cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one.
