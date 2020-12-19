India on Saturday recorded another 25,153 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases to over 1 crore.

Among the overall cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 3,08,751 while 95,50,712 have so far recovered from the infection since the first case was reported from Kerala on 30 January.

Apart from the new Covid-19 cases, India's death toll climbed to 1,45,136, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,00,90,514 samples were tested for coronavirus up to 18 December, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday.

India became the second country after the United States to cross 1 crore coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 vaccine status in India

At present, six vaccines against the novel coronavirus are undergoing clinical trials in the country and are in different stages of development.

These include Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, the second one is developed by Zydus Cadila, the third one by Gennova, Oxford vaccine, the trial of which is conducted by Serum Institute of India in Pune, Sputnik V vaccine, manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre and the sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT.

Also, three Covid-19 vaccines have sought emergency use authorisation in India. The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which is being used for mass vaccination in the US, the UK, Canada and other nations, has sought authorisation in India. Bharat Biotech and SII have also sought EUA for their respective vaccine candidates.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry tweeted: "Central Govt's calibrated strategies through a 'Whole of Government' approach have sharply focussed on high RECOVERY Rate and low Fatality Rate on a sustained basis (sic)."

"This has resulted in very high Recovery Rate of more than 95%, one of the highest globally. This is fuelled by 34 States & UTs reporting more than 90% Recovery Rate (sic)," it said in another tweet.

India has seen "a steep rise" in Covid-19 recoveries - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December, the Centre said today morning. "Recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14% of total cases)," it added.

