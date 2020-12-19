These include Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, the second one is developed by Zydus Cadila, the third one by Gennova, Oxford vaccine, the trial of which is conducted by Serum Institute of India in Pune, Sputnik V vaccine, manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre and the sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT.