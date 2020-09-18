Home >News >India >India's coronavirus tally crosses 52-lakh mark with 96,424 cases in a day
A man wearing personal protective carries the body of his three-month-old son who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. India's total of coronavirus infections passed 5 million Wednesday, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)
A man wearing personal protective carries the body of his three-month-old son who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. India's total of coronavirus infections passed 5 million Wednesday, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)

India's coronavirus tally crosses 52-lakh mark with 96,424 cases in a day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

India's total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths, data from ministry of health web portal showed.

India's coronavirus case tally crossed 52-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours, informed health ministry data.

India's total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths, data from ministry of health web portal showed.

Among the States, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People walk past a sign reminding people to keep their distance on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide with Europe on edge

4 min read . 07:09 AM IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla group. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Despite covid, India's long-term potential intact: KM Birla

2 min read . 14 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout