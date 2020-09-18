India's coronavirus tally crosses 52-lakh mark with 96,424 cases in a day

India's coronavirus case tally crossed 52-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours, informed health ministry data.

India's total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths, data from ministry of health web portal showed.

Among the States, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via