India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 63 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below nine lakh for the sixth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 63 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below nine lakh for the sixth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total recoveries have increased to 63,019,27. A total of 730 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Till date, a total of 11,0586 deaths are reported in the country. The fatality rate stands at 1.53%

The total recoveries have increased to 63,019,27. A total of 730 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Till date, a total of 11,0586 deaths are reported in the country. The fatality rate stands at 1.53% Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Also, a total of 74,632 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours against 63,509 new infections reported during the same period.

"India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases.For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the decline continues," the ministry said.

There are 82,68, 76 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am. The national recovery rate has progressed to 87.05%, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs .

Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single-day recovery, it said.

Also, 81 per cent of the 66,732 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.