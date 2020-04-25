The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 24,942 on Saturday, including 111 foreign nationals, with 18,953 active cases, while the death toll has increased to 779, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said in its daily evening update that of the 779 deaths, the highest -- 301 -- was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 127 fatalities.

"A total of 5,209 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated," the Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815 cases, Delhi at 2,514 cases and Rajasthan at 2,034 cases, according to the data.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 27

Andhra Pradesh - 1,061

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 228

Chandigarh - 28

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2,514

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2,815

Haryana - 272

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 454

Jharkhand - 59

Karnataka - 489

Kerala - 451

Ladakh - 20

Madhya Pradesh - 1,952

Maharashtra - 6,817

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 94

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 298

Rajasthan - 2,034

Tamil Nadu - 1,755

Telangana - 984

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 48

Uttar Pradesh - 1,778

West Bengal - 571

The global coronavirus death toll approached 200,000 on Saturday as the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Governments around the world are struggling to limit the economic devastation unleashed by the virus, which has infected more than 2.8 million people and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

The scale of the pandemic has forced medical research on the virus to move at unprecedented speed, but effective treatments are still far away and the United Nations chief said the effort will require cooperation on a global scale.

"We face a global public enemy like no other," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a virtual briefing on Friday, asking for international organizations, world leaders and the private sector to join hands.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now and from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six-per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest

