Lockdown effect: Doubling rate of virus cases now stands at 6.2 days, says govt

Amid the spread of novel coronavirus in India, the Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare today said that the Covid-19 cases doubling rate has dipped to 6.2 days from earlier three days, after the imposition of the lockdown.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry in a press briefing on Friday evening said, "Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was about three days but according to the data of past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days. We are intensifying our efforts to reduce this doubling rate."

The nationwide lockdown that started from 25 March for 21 days in order to combat Covid-19 outbreak in the country, has now been extended till 3 May, 2020, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April.

Furthermore, the health ministry also added that the doubling rate in 19 States and Union Territories are even lower than the average doubling rate in the country. These were: Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, and more.

In the press briefing that took place on Friday evening, Aggrawal stated that the ratio between recovered Covid-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India, which is higher than that in several other counties.

With registering more than 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in in the last 24 hours, the total tally in the country rose to 13,835, while 452 patients were reported dead from the highly contagious virus, according to health ministry data on Friday evening.

On the other hand, 1,766 patients have been discharged or cured from the disease and one migrated from the country, the data stated.

According to the health ministry data on Friday morning, 13,387 patients have recovered from the disease since the outbreak. Last week, the number of discharged patients were 1,748. This shows that nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recovered across India this week. This was a significant increase from the 8% last week.

The health ministry also informed that 3,19,400 Covid-19 tests conducted so far, 28,340 tests conducted on Thursday. Of 28,340 tests done, 23,932 were conducted at 183 labs under ICMR network and rest were done at 80 private labs. About 1,919 dedicated hospitals with 1.73 lakh isolation beds, 21,800 ICU beds have been readied in India, the ministry said.

According to officials, the decline in the doubling rate is a result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI).