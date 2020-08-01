India's Covid-19 case fatality rate on Saturday further improved to 2.15% and it's the lowest since the first lockdown started, said government.

CFR has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"This is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving “Test Track Treat" strategy and efforts of the Centre along with the State/UT governments. Emphasis on early detection through aggressive testing and effective clinical management of the hospitalized cases have resulted in the continuously falling Case Fatality Rate indicating that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of COVID-19," the ministry said

"The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach have resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries per day," the ministry added.

The total number of recovered cases is nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients.

"With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271. Active cases (5,65,103) are under medical supervision," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

Currently, there are 1,488 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 2,49,358 isolation beds, 31,639 ICU beds and 1,09,119 oxygen supported beds, 16,678 ventilators. 3231 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 2,07,239 Isolation beds, 18,613 ICU beds and 74,130 oxygen supported beds and 6,668 ventilators have also been operationalised.

"Moreover, 10,755 COVID Care Centres with 10,02,681 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks and 121.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions," the Health Ministry said

