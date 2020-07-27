The higher recovery rate from Covid-19 in the country has led to an improvement in India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Covid-19. The CFR is the percentage of people who have died due to a specific disease among all people who were diagnosed with it. The percentage is measured over a certain period of time.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s CFR has improved and is currently at 2.28%. A statement by the ministry claims that the the focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection and isolation through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously falling Case Fatality Rate and improving Recovery Rate.

The statement claimed, “With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world."

India continued to report over 30,000 recoveries per day for the 4th successive day, 31,991 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567. The Recovery Rate is 64%.

As a result of low mortality and more people recovering, the recovered cases exceed the active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453 today.

