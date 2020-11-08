India's Covid-19 cases breach 85-lakh mark, over 45,000 new cases in a day

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968, according to the Union Health Ministry The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Maharashtra reported 1,00,068 active cases, 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,339 active cases, 7,99,439 recoveries and 11,369 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 40,258 active cases and 6,912 deaths while 3,83,614 people recovered from the infection till now. Kerala reported 83,377 active cases, 3,95,624 recoveries and the death toll stood at 1,668 on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

Rising pollution amid lowering temperatures have worried experts and government agencies about a potential rise in infections.