The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday evening reached 14,792, including 76 foreign nationals, with 12,289 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry said, in its daily update, that 488 deaths have been reported in India so far, with the highest -- 201 -- getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 69 deaths have been reported so far.

"A total of 2,014 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi at 1,707 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,323 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 1,355 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

"Mortality rate in our country is around 3.3%. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry at a media briefing on Saturday evening.

Of 14,378 positive Covid-19 cases, 4,291 have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, he further said.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 603

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 12

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar - 85

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 1,707

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 1,272

Haryana - 225

Himachal Pradesh - 38

Jammu and Kashmir - 328

Jharkhand - 33

Karnataka - 371

Kerala - 396

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1,355

Maharashtra - 3,323

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 11

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 202

Rajasthan - 1,229

Tamil Nadu - 1,323

Telangana - 791

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 42

Uttar Pradesh - 969

West Bengal - 287

More than 2.25 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, about half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

A total of 154,188 deaths have been reported among the 2,251,695 cases. In Europe, the hardest-hit continent, there are 1,115,555 declared infections and 97,985 deaths. In the United States, the country where the virus is progressing most rapidly, there are 706,779 cases including 37,079 fatalities.

