India's Covid-19 count could double by August 10: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that as India's coronavirus tally could touch 20 lakh by August 10. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark. If COVID-19 continues to spread at the same speed, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 people will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic," he tweeted today.

On Thursday, India's total coronavirus cases reached 96,8876 as a record 32, 695 new coronavirus cases were reported, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was for the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000. The huge surge in cases has led several states to reimpose lockdown for varying periods.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for 48 per cent of the country's total active caseload, the health ministry said. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike of 8,641 new coroanvirus cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281, the state health department said.

