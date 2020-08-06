NEW DELHI : As India’s covid-19 tally neared 20 lakh mark, the Centre on Thursday released ₹890.32 crore, the second instalment of the covid relief package to 22 states and Union territories.

The amount of the financial assistance being allocated to a state is based on the load of covid-19 cases. The states include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

As part of the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, the covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

The Centre had provisioned ₹15,000 crore for treating coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country.

The first instalment of ₹3,000 crore was released in April to all states and UTs to ramp up testing facilities, augment hospital infrastructure, conduct surveillance activities along with procurement of essential equipment, drugs and other supplies.

While more 13 lakh patients recovering so far and 46,121 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s recovery rate now stands 67.62%.

“The actual case load of the country is the active cases (5,95,501) which is 30.31% of the total positive cases. They are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.07%," the health ministry. The number of active cases in India as a percentage of total cases stood at 34.17% on 24 July.

“The virus will continue its march till we get a safe and effective vaccine. The only preventive measure presently available are use of face mask, keeping safe distance, washing hands, respiratory etiquettes. These are all connected with changing behaviour of community. This is not easy and takes time," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We have a tried and tested strategy of testing, isolating, tracing and testing. We need to just carry on with that. In States where large number of infections are reported, it is essential that testing is ramped up. In some of the more populous states equitable access to healthcare is an issue which may delay early medical attention. It is great that India has been to keep its mortality rate low. This give confidence," he adde.

