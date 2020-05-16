India's COVID-19 count has crossed the grim milestone of 85,000. At least 3,970 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. At 85,940, India confirmed more COVID-19 cases that China.

The death toll from pandemic saw a sharp increase on Friday. The deadly virus killed 100 people in the country. Maharashtra reported 49 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours — the second highest reported by any state in a day.

The infection continued to rage in Maharashtra as the state had reported over 1,500 cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India. Over 29,000 people tested positive for the virus in the state.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 count. The state registered 434 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

