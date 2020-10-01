NEW DELHI : India is all set to breach the grim milestone of 1 lakh deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With over 1,181 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the toll touched 99,514 on Thursday.

82% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs, the union health ministry said in a statement. At least 40% of deaths (481) were reported on Wednesday from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths, the government said. The union health ministry has maintained that India still has one of the lowest cases (4453) as well as deaths (70) per million in the world.

India currently stands at the third spot in terms of covid-19 deaths after USA and Brazil.

76% of new cases concentrated in 10 states

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 cases reached 63,48,477. A total of 86,821 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Around 76% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states.

Maharashtra contributed to more than 18,000 of the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed around 8,000 ca, the government said.

On a positive side, India has one of the highest recovery rate among covid-19 patients. With 85,376 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, India’s total recoveries stands at 52,73,201 as on Thursday. Higher number of single day recoveries have resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.53%.

The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. 77% of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs, the union health ministry said adding that Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated