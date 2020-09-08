New Delhi: At a press briefing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister on Tuesday said case fatality rate has been continuously declining.

"Case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.7%," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry4

There are 14 states and union terrorities that have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases and Lakshadweep has no active cases, Bhushan said while adding that India's Covid-19 cases per million are 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. Bhushan further said India's Covid-19 deaths per million population is 53, which is among the lowest in the world.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active COVID-19 cases in India, the official said.

Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths in India, he added.

28 states/UTs have Covid-19 case fatality rate lower than national average of 1.7%, Bhushan said,

