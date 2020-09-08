Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India's Covid-19 deaths per million population is 53, which is among lowest in the world: Govt
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary

India's Covid-19 deaths per million population is 53, which is among lowest in the world: Govt

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • India's Covid-19 cases per million is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world, says Health Ministry
  • Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths in India, says Centre

New Delhi: At a press briefing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister on Tuesday said case fatality rate has been continuously declining.

New Delhi: At a press briefing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister on Tuesday said case fatality rate has been continuously declining.

"Case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.7%," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry4

"Case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.7%," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry4

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

There are 14 states and union terrorities that have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases and Lakshadweep has no active cases, Bhushan said while adding that India's Covid-19 cases per million are 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. Bhushan further said India's Covid-19 deaths per million population is 53, which is among the lowest in the world.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62% of total active COVID-19 cases in India, the official said.

Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths in India, he added.

28 states/UTs have Covid-19 case fatality rate lower than national average of 1.7%, Bhushan said,

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated