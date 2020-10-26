India's Covid-19 fatality rate at 1.5%, lowest since 22 Mar: Health ministry

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at its lowest since 22 March at 1.5% and is continuously declining, said government on Monday.

Less than 500 coronavirus deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the country and 14 states/UTs have CFR less than 1%, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on effective clinical management of the hospitalized cases have ensured that India’s Fatality Rate has touched 1.5%. With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care protocol across government and private hospitals, the number of new deaths has significantly dipped," said the ministry in an official release.

With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total number of recoveries stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 81,069 active cases, while 7,10,843 people have recovered and 10,905 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

"As part of the COVID management and response policy, there has been a sharp focus of the Central Government on not only containing the COVID, but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID. Collaborative efforts of the Union and State/UT governments have resulted in strengthening of the health facilities across the country. 2218 dedicated COVID Hospitals are providing quality medical care," the ministry said

Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 90.23%.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.26% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,53,717. This is the lowest since 13th August when the active cases were 6,53,622.

78% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Karnataka has contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 7,000 cases.

45,148 new confirmed cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. This is the lowest since 22nd July when 37,000 new cases were added.

82% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra contribute maximum to the new confirmed cases with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal with more than 4,000 cases.

480 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (112 deaths).

