India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 2.23%, lowest since 1 April, says govt

India's Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) has further dropped to 2.23% as of Wednesday. The rate is progressively falling from 3.33% on 18 June to the current rate and now, it is the lowest since 1 April, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"Coordinated implementation of “Test Track Treat" strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has effectively ensured that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained at a low level when compared to the global scenario, and it has been progressively falling," the ministry said.

Moreover, the number of recovered patients Tuesday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 35,339 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. taking the total number of recovered cases towards 1 million with 9,88,029 people recovering since the outbreak.

The recovery rate now stands at 64.51% amongst Covid-19 patients, the ministry added. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,78,636, according to the morning health ministry data.

The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6% : 2.23% now.

For the sixth day in a row, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

The actual active caseload of India is 5,09,447 active while the total number of cases in the country has reached 15,31,669, according to the ministry data.