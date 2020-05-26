COVID-19 fatality rate in India is one of the lowest in world: Health ministry

India has registered one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world, the health ministry said today. The mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the country has now reduced to 2.87% from 3.38% in April, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said. The deadly coronavirus infection claimed 4,167 lives in the country. Maharashtra, the worst-hit states saw the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 1,695.

Timely lockdown and early detection of coronavirus cases are the main reasons behind the low death toll in the country. While 4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported across the world, India has witnessed about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, Agarwal said during his daily briefing on COVID-19 crisis in India.

Timely lockdown and early detection of coronavirus cases are the main reasons behind the low death toll in the country. While 4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported across the world, India has witnessed about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, Agarwal said during his daily briefing on COVID-19 crisis in India.

"In terms of fatality rate, we have surprisingly found a low fatality rate in India, which is very good. There are several hypothesis on this, but we can't say anything clearly on any factor. Hope it continues." Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Cuncil of Medical Research (ICMR) told.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 145,380. The states recorded over 6,500 coronavirus cases for the last three days. At present, India has 10.7 COVID-19 cases per lakh population compared to 69.9 cases per lakh population worldwide, Agarwal added.

The recovery rate of patients suffering from coronavirus disease in India has increased to 41.6%.

COVID-19 testing in the country scaled up significantly. Over 1.1 lakh samples tested per day at 612 labs, said ICMR. At least 60,490 coronavirus patients people were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

"When the first lockdown started, then the recovery rate was around 7.1%. The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42%, which further rose to 26.59%, " Agarwal mentioned.