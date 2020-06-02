India's recovery rate has improved and reached 48.07% among Covid-19 patients, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The recovery rate on 18 May was 38.29%, on 3 May it was 26.59% and on 15 April it was 11.42%.

Speaking at the health ministry press briefing today, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said,"3,708 Covid-19 patients cured in last 24 hours; 95,527 patients have recovered in all taking recovery rate to 48.07%."

He also added that the fatality rate among those who died of the virus stood at 2.82% in the country, which is "one of the lowest in the world." In per lakh population-wise, the country's fatality rate per lakh population is 0.41 as against 4.9% globally; amongst lowest in world," the ministry added.

Of these people, "73% of virus-related deaths in India are people with co-morbidities and 10% of these deaths account for 50% of India's Covid-19 linked deaths," he said.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said in an earlier statement.

The health ministry also clarified that there has been no under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in India and that states doing causality assessment and attributing cause of death accordingly.

Apart from that, the Indian Coucil of Medical Research said that 1.20 lakh samples being tested for COVID-19 on an average per day. At present there are 476 govt, 205 private labs testing for virus, it said.

"We've been using indigenous platforms too for ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity. Truncate screening and confirmatory tests have now been validated. Outreach of testing has hence been increased since this is available in primary health centres and districts," added Nivedita Gupta of ICMR.

She also said that Indian RNA extraction kits are now available in good number, RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used, we are now in a comfortable position due to identification and hand-holding of domestic players.

Currently, India's novel coronavirus cases is nearing 2 lakh cases as over 8,000 fresh cases were reported since Monday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 198,706, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll also increased to 5,598 after 204 more fatalities were repoerted in the last 24 hours, it said.

