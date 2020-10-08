India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, currently at 8.19%: Government

NEW DELHI : India’s cumulative positivity rate for covid-19 is declining and is currently 8.19%, the government said on Thursday.

While seven States have reported positivity rate less than 5%, 22 States have positivity rate less than the national average, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 865, the ministry said.

The total tally of covid-19 cases on Thursday touched 68,35,100 and the toll reached 106043. At least 78,524 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. Over 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 14,000 cases followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases, according to the government. At least 971 case fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten State/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. More than 36% of new fatalities are reported are from Maharashtra (355 deaths), the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a campaign on covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour via a series of Tweets.

“India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," Modi tweeted.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," he said in another tweet.

The campaign has been launched with the aim to encourage people’s participation and together win the fight against covid-19.

As part of the nation-wide campaign, Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories will reach out to citizens with region-specific communication, tailored to the needs especially of districts where there is a high case load of covid-19.

Cautionary measures that need to be adopted will be communicated using a variety of suitable media platforms, throughout the country.

“Special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable messaging, so that it benefits every citizen," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

Various central and state government departments in the state of Maharashtra joined the campaign and resolved to come together against the pandemic. Employees took a pledge to follow precautionary behaviours and also encourage others to do the same. GST Commissionerate, Income Tax Department, Western Railways, Central Railways, Press Information Bureau, Publications Division, Films Division, All India Radio, Doordarshan and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are some such departments. Various public sector enterprises such as BPCL, ONGC and HPCL too have joined the campaign.

Posters and standees reminding people of taking precautions and continuing in the fight against covid-19 have been placed at the premises of these offices and also in public places.

To reach the message far and wide, Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) – Maharashtra and Goa Region, of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has come up with a podcast titled Jan Jan Ki Batein. ROB has also come out with a Corona Awareness Jingle. Launching the campaign digitally, Director General (West Zone), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Manish Desai has said that public communication has a pivotal role to play in instilling the desired behavior change among the citizenry.

Various celebrities from different spheres of public life too lent their voice of support and strength to the national campaign, exhorting people to be safe rather than sorry. “It is hoped that the campaign will contribute to safer and more responsible public behavior at the levels of individual, family and community, so that we are able to wage a better fight against the widening onslaught of the pandemic," the government said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to everyone to join Modi’s public movement in the fight against Covid-19.

In his tweets, Shah said, “A global pandemic like Covid-19 can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Let us all unite to fight against Covid-19 by joining this mass movement started by PM Modi and play an important role in making India Covid-19 free by making everyone aware of this pandemic."

