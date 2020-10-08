India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, currently at 8.19%: Government

The total tally of covid-19 cases on Thursday touched 68,35,100 and the toll reached 106043. At least 78,524 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. Over 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 14,000 cases followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases, according to the government. At least 971 case fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours.