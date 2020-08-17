India’s covid-19 positivity rate rises to 8.8% in last one month

“Good news is that the cumulative testing has risen by two and half times in 4 weeks to 3 crores. The not-so-good news is that positivity rate has also increased by more than 1%. If the infection was not spreading into new areas or larger number of people were not getting infected the positivity rate should have remained almost same," Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.