The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in India has crossed 60% and currently stands at 60.73%, the government said on Friday.

"Early detection and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 Covid-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, there are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus cases in the country and the country's Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by more than 1.5 lakh, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi,Telangana and Karnataka being the major contributors to the single day rise.

"Coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 are showing good results with consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases. As on date, there are 1,52,452 recovered cases more than the active Covid-19 cases," the ministry said. A high-level review meeting on preparedness for Covid-19 was held on Friday by the Cabinet Secretary with the States/UTs.

"As per the “Test, Trace, Treat" strategy with various measures been taken recently to remove all impediments for COVID-19 testing and facilitation of widespread testing by States/UTs, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date," the ministry added.

During the last 24 hours 2,41,576 samples have been tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 92,97,749.

With 775 labs in the government sector and 299 private labs, there are as many as 1,074 labs in the country at the moment. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 579 (Govt: 366 + Private: 213)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 405 (Govt: 376 + Private: 29)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 90 (Govt: 33 + Private: 57)

