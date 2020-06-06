India's Covid-19 recovery rate at 48.2%: Govt

New Delhi: India's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 48.2%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 4,611 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,14,073 patients have been cured of Covid-19.

Currently, there are 1,15,942 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus.

MoHFW said that India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 6,642.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state as the total number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 80,229, while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 42,224.

In Tamil Nadu, 28,694 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 26,334 coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected people, the ministry said. There are currently 742 Covid-19 testing labs in the country, of which 520 are government ones and 222 are private ones.

"1,37,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 45,24,317," the ministry said.

