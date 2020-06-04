India's Covid-19 recovery rate decreases marginally to 47.99%

In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 Covid-19 patients have been cured, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Thus, so far, a total of 1,04,107 patients have been cured of coronavirus. The recovery rate is 47.99% amongst Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

India's recovery rate on Wednesday was over 48%.

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum 2,587 fatalities till date, followed by Gujarat with 1,122 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 371, West Bengal 345, Uttar Pradesh 229, Rajasthan 209, Tamil Nadu 208, Telangana 99 and Andhra Pradesh 68 deaths.

"ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs have been increased to 498 and private labs have been increased to 212.1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718," the ministry further said.

