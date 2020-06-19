India's Covid-19 recovery rate further improves to 53.79%

New Delhi: With 10,386 more patients having recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate has improved further to 53.79%, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The recovery rate was 52.96% on Thursday.

The total number of recovered patients is the country is now 2,04,710. Currently, 1,63,248 active cases are under medical supervision.

India on Friday saw another record spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

"The trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery, and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases. The increase in the proportion of recovered cases is a demonstration of India’s strategy of timely management of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Proactive measures like implementation of lockdown, sensitisation of the general public to the virus, appropriate behaviour by Government of India in coordination with the States/UTs, have significantly restricted the spread," the ministry further said.

MoHFW said the lockdown provided a "breathing space" for the government to ramp up the testing facilities and health infrastructure, which ensured improved recovery rate by timely detection and clinical management of Covid-19 cases. "This increasing gap is thus a result of the timely, graded, pre-emptive approach of the government to contain Covid-19 and its implementation by countless frontline workers," the ministry said.

Currently, there are 960 Covid-19 testing facilities in the country, of which the number of government labsand 703 and number of private labs are 257. Here's the break up of these labs:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 541 (Govt: 349 + Private: 192)

TrueNat based testing labs: 345 (Govt: 328 + Private: 17)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 74 (Govt: 26 + Private: 48

In the last 24 hours, 1,76,959 samples were tested in the country for Covid-19. The total number of samples tested thus far is 64,26,627.

